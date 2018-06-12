SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say a worker is dead after he was pinned beneath falling debris while doing demolition work at a Georgia paper mill.

Savannah fire department spokeswoman Jenel Few says a boiler platform collapsed Tuesday morning at the mill owned by International Paper as a demolition crew was cutting through pipes to remove the structure. She told news outlets that a man working on a manlift was trapped beneath a mass of fallen boiler pipes.

Few said a rescue team of firefighters cleared a path to the worker, but found him dead.

The worker’s name was not immediately released.

International Paper is based in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s website says its Savannah mill employs about 630 workers.