OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Pet food company American Nutrition says one of its workers has been killed in an accident at the company’s northern Utah plant.

American Nutrition CEO Bill Behnken says 33-year-old Raul Ortiz of Roy was killed around 3 a.m. Tuesday while working on a packing line at the Ogden plant.

Behken says Ortiz was fatally injured when trying to restart a machine that stacks bags on a pallet.

The Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division and police are investigating.

Behken says the employee had worked at the company for six years. The plant has shut down for the day and grief counselors will be available for employees.

Behken told The Standard-Examiner that it’s the first death at the plant since its 1972 opening.

