SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the clerk of a South Carolina convenience store has been shot and killed.

Sumter Police said two men wearing masks entered the Save-Mart Grocery on U.S. Highway 521 and at least one of them fired toward the employee in the store.

Authorities say the employee died. The statement from police did not say if they men were trying to rob the store.

The coroner’s office has not released the worker’s name. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police say no arrests have been made.