ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a worker died while trimming a tree in Maryland.
Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Lt. Erik Kornmeyer tells news outlets that the man was struck and pinned by a branch on Sunday afternoon. Kornmeyer said it took a special operations unit around an hour to remove the deceased man, who was still harnessed 8 feet (2.4 meters) up in the tree.
County police and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health will investigate the circumstances of his death.
The man has not been identified.
