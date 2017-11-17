ROSENDALE, Wis. (AP) — An explosion and fire at a cheese plant in Fond du Lac County sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Travis Klotzbach was using a cutting torch at Knaus Cheese when the explosion happened just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Klotzbach was taken to a hospital in Neenah with burns and broken bones, where he was reported in stable condition.

The fire was contained to the auto shop portion of the cheese plant, and fire officials said the damage was not extensive.