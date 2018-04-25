TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man fired from his job for asking to get his asthma inhaler has been awarded $45,000 in a discrimination complaint.

State officials say the man, whose name wasn’t released, was working at the Trane plant in Trenton when he suffered shortness of breath. He asked to grab his inhaler from home but instead was told to gather his belongings and leave.

The company argued he was fired for walking off the job and they were unaware of his medical condition. But officials say documents show the man’s asthma was noted in a pre-employment physical.

The company didn’t admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Officials say the payment was based on what the man would have earned in two years at $12 an hour.