DILLARD, Ore. (AP) — Roseburg Forest Products says one of its employees died in an accident at its plywood plant in Dillard, Oregon.
The Springfield-based company has yet to release details about what happened, and says the incident is under investigation. The employee was identified as 57-year-old Joel Kuhse, who had worked for the company since 2010.
Martin Merica told The News-Review that his father-in-law worked at the press next to Kuhse, and called for help Monday after finding Kuhse motionless on top of his load.
The worker who leaves behind a wife and children was known for his infectious laugh, his Stetson hat and helping with an annual toy and clothing drive for children in Douglas County.
Roseburg Forest Products will establish a fund for employees to contribute to Kuhse’s family.
___
Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com