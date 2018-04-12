JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees says a 30-year-old man died Thursday after being electrocuted at a work site in Johnstown. The current condition of the injured workers is unclear.

Lees says the machine they were using hit a power line that carries about 23,000 volts of electricity. Power to the area was cut off after the accident.

All three workers were employed by Insight Pipe Contracting LLC. The company says it is cooperating with an investigation by federal workplace safety regulators.

The name of the man who died has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.