JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed while working on a road construction project on a Florida highway.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 37-year-old Paul Isaiah Hall-Rhanes was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon on a section of Interstate 10 west of Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that Hall-Rhanes had fallen off a steamroller while working on a hilly section and became pinned under it. It took several minutes to get the vehicle off him using other construction equipment.
Hall-Rhanes was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com