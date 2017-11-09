JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed while working on a road construction project on a Florida highway.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 37-year-old Paul Isaiah Hall-Rhanes was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon on a section of Interstate 10 west of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that Hall-Rhanes had fallen off a steamroller while working on a hilly section and became pinned under it. It took several minutes to get the vehicle off him using other construction equipment.

Hall-Rhanes was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

