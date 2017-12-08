Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a worker died after he apparently inhaled toxic fumes while he was cleaning a train car in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports 35-year-old Jose Miguel Cisneros and a co-worker were found unconscious in a maintenance rail yard in Evans on Tuesday. Cisneros, who worked for Envirotech in Greeley, died at a hospital, and the other man’s condition has not been released.

Investigators say the train car had been used to transport hazardous material.

No other information was released.

