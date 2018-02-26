STERLING HEIGHS, Mich. (AP) — Rescue personnel are working to free a construction worker caught in a trench collapse in suburban Detroit.
Sterling Heights Police said the worker was part of a private crew that they say is working to demolish a building when the trench collapsed around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say workers were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.
The worker’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW