CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A manager has been accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a mall jewelry store in Coralville.

Court records say 24-year-old Troy Woods, of North Liberty, is charged with theft. A public phone number for him couldn’t be found. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Woods. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Authorities say Woods had taken merchandise from the Kay store in the Coral Ridge Mall and issued false returns for cash.