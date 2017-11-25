APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Traffic on part of a scenic highway in a rugged area of east-central Arizona will be restricted at times over the next year for a $6.5 million improvement project.

The state Department of Transportation says drivers should be prepared starting Monday for delays associated with the project to improve 17 miles (27 kilometers) of State Route 88 between Apache Junction and Tortilla Flat.

ADOT says restrictions begin with restricting traffic to one lane over a three-mile (4.8-kilometer) stretch of roadway starting about three miles northeast of Apache Junction, with flag crews alternating traffic one direction at a time.

The project includes resurfacing pavement, adjusting curves, replacing guardrails, removing rocks and adding signs.

ADOT says the work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2018.