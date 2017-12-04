MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Renovations could begin next week to convert a historic Mississippi skyscraper into a hotel.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland tells local media that demolition is scheduled to begin Dec. 10 on the 16-story Threefoot Building, built in 1929 and still Meridian’s tallest building.

Developer John Tampa says it will cost $22 million to convert the long-shuttered office building into a 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

The project is supposed to be completed by spring 2019.

The state Department of Archives and History has approved the start of demolition work. Bland says the Meridian City Council is likely to approve some other agreements with the developer in January, after selling him the hotel in 2015.

Tampa’s company also owns a Fairfield Inn & Suites in Meridian.