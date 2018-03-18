LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on a stretch of state Highway 10 in central Nebraska.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says the nearly $6.5 million project includes culvert and bridge repairs and grading and paving from Hazard north to Loup City.
The roadway during construction will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot (3.35 meters) width restriction. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot vehicle and flaggers, plus temporary traffic signals will be employed at bridge repair sites.
The work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
