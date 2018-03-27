ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo are working to pass a new state budget ahead of the Easter and Passover weekends.

Sunday is the start of a new state fiscal year and the deadline for a new budget. But lawmakers want to be out of town in time for the Jewish Passover, which begins Friday at sundown, or Christian Easter, which is Sunday.

First they must strike deals on a variety of budget proposals, including some that have little to do with state finances.

They include a new uniform sexual harassment policy for state workers and officials, a new tax on opioid manufacturers and a plan to impose surcharges on taxi and Uber rides in the heart of Manhattan.

The budget is expected to total around $170 billion.