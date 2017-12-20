ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Work has wrapped up on a new state-supported solar energy project in the Hudson Valley.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced the solar power installation on Wednesday.
The 214-kilowatt project is located on a 1-acre parcel of land in the town of Clermont in Columbia County, east of the Hudson River and north of Red Hook.
The solar facility is an example of modest-scale community solar power and will generate enough electricity to power about 40 customers. It was developed by Hudson Solar.
State energy officials say it’s one example of the state’s commitment to decreasing carbon emissions while boosting renewable power. They say community solar projects can help individual families or businesses become more sustainable without installing solar panels on their own property.