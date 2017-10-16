WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Work is nearly complete at McConnell Air Force Base in preparation for the KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tanker.
It has been almost three years since work began on $267 million in new construction projects.
The Wichita Eagle reports that on Monday officials celebrated the work at the base. McConnell will be the first base to receive the new Boeing tankers that will replace a nearly 60-year-old fleet of KC-135 aircraft.
The project features three new hangers. They are among 16 construction projects on and off McConnell’s flight line required to support the new tankers.
The Air Force says the first KC-46 delivery to the Air Force is expected in spring 2018.