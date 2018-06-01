BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — If Louisiana’s lawmakers are going to broker a deal on taxes and spending, they seem poised to work into the final hours of their special budget-balancing session to reach one.

Senators plan on Saturday to unveil their budget proposal for the financial year starting July 1. The full Senate is expected to debate that budget and the centerpiece sales tax bill to finance it on Sunday.

Whatever the Senate passes will head back to the House for consideration.

The session must end Monday.

Louisiana is estimated to take in $648 million less in general tax dollars next year because of expiring taxes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants replacement taxes to avoid deep cuts across government. The House backed a $400 million tax plan. Senators are considering a larger tax package.