KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A remodel of the terminal at Kenai Municipal Airport is underway and will continue in earnest next spring.

Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander says work to modernize the airport terminal building began in October.

He says only a small amount of work will be done before winter and there won’t be a lot of change seen before next year.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the terminal was constructed in 1966.

A $10.6 million from the Federal Aviation Agency will help pay for changes.

The remodel is aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and the movement of baggage and cargo. The project is due to be completed in December 2019.

