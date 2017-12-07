HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A nonprofit association dedicated to woodworking has donated around 2,500 toys to local children in North Carolina.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports the Apple Country Woodcrafters held their annual toy giveaway Wednesday, giving the toys to 13 agencies to distribute to children.

Club president Larry Vorbich says the approximately 170 members try to “meet all of the needs” by spending the entire year handcrafting desks, cribs, toy cars, rocking horses, arks and more for the children.

The group, formed in 1985, works out of a 3,500-square-foot (325-square-meter) facility.

Rev. Tim Jones with the Hendersonville Rescue Mission says the toys bring joy to the children who stay there.

One of the recipient agencies is the Craggy Mountain Correctional Center, which will distribute the toys to inmates’ children.

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.blueridgenow.com