COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A credible threat has spurred Woodland Park School District RE-2 to close its schools for at least one day.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that graffiti found in a Woodland Park High School girl’s bathroom made a specific threat for Wednesday.
Woodland Park police determined the threat to be credible, but have not made any arrests.
Police are offering a $500 reward for information “leading to the identification of the person responsible for this disruption” to the community.
All activities and athletics also will be canceled Wednesday.
The district has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com