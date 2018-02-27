Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A credible threat has spurred Woodland Park School District RE-2 to close its schools for at least one day.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that graffiti found in a Woodland Park High School girl’s bathroom made a specific threat for Wednesday.

Woodland Park police determined the threat to be credible, but have not made any arrests.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information “leading to the identification of the person responsible for this disruption” to the community.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

All activities and athletics also will be canceled Wednesday.

The district has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

The Associated Press