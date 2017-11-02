WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers in Woodburn shot a dog that was running loose and charging at people, including officers.

Woodburn police say officers responded to a vicious dog call Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.

Police say officers tried to get children out of the area but the dog, described as a pit bull, continued to charge at them and officers.

Police say at one point the dog charged at an officer and the officer shot the dog.

Police say the dog’s owners were located after the dog was shot and they took the animal to get medical care.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

Woodburn is south of Portland.