SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Woodburn police officer has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and five years of probation for having sex with an underage girl and soliciting sexual contact from the child online.

The Statesman Journal reports that 29-year-old Daniel Kerbs was sentenced Wednesday. He acknowledged two months ago that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 16 and solicited sex online from a child.

Kerbs was arrested at work in July by Tigard detectives following a three-week investigation. He was held on 13 sex crimes.

Judge Charles Bailey sentenced Kerbs to less time than typical for the charges, dependent on Kerbs’ ability to enter into treatment. He is required to register as a sex offender, stay away from minors and pay for his victim’s counseling and therapy.

