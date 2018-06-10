FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (AP) — This hog can be called from miles away.

A 25-foot-tall (7.6 meter) statue of a hog was installed Sunday in Fayetteville, close to the University of Arkansas campus. The statue is of a signature razorback with its hooves in the air and its snout pointed to the sky.

Video posted by KHBS/KHOG showed a crane lifting the statue and putting it in place.

Local artist Eugene Sargent designed the sculpture.

___

Information from: KHOG-TV, http://www.4029tv.com