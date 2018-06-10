FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A massive sculpture of a hog has been installed on the western edge of Fayetteville.

The copper, dancing wild boar stands 25 feet from its hooves to the top of its ears.

The hog named Hogeye is a replica of the original logo for Hogeye Inc. designed in 1982. The sculpture was installed Sunday in front of the Hogeye Inc. office complex between Fayetteville and Farmington on Highway 62.

Hogeye Inc. founder and co-owner Cliff Slinkard says he was looking to get a new sign for the business and “decided it would be neat to have a unique artistic landmark instead.” He says they wanted to give something back to the area and “this is a fun way to do that.”

Local artist Eugene Sargent designed the sculpture.