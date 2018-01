VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled an ice fishing clinic for women.

The Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program is set for Jan. 13 at the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge lakes.

Women 18 and older may sign up. The workshop will cost $25, not including meals and lodging. The deadline is Friday. Go online at www.NebraskaBOW.com to find more information and to register.