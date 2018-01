JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police in Jersey City are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backseat of a car following a crash, but no driver was present.

Authorities say they were called around 3 a.m. Saturday about a one-car crash, but they found only the woman’s body. They say the driver may have fled.

Police have not identified the woman. It’s not known whether she died in the accident.