TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona judge has set release conditions for two women who were jailed after authorities say they filmed themselves burglarizing a mosque.

Court documents show Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer cannot talk to each other, or return to the Tempe mosque where authorities say they filmed themselves and their children spouting hate speech while removing flyers, pamphlets and Qurans. They also must wear electronic monitors.

Authorities say the women entered the Islamic Community Center last week.

Video posted to Gonzales’ Facebook page shows one woman walking past a “no trespassing” sign. They also can be heard describing Muslims as “devil-Satan worshippers” who “hate America.”

Both were expected to be released Friday after their monitors were installed.

A status conference in the case is set for March 29. A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.