PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four women have filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, claiming a male nurse at the medical offices in Beaverton stared at their breasts or buttocks, unnecessarily exposed parts of their bodies or touched them in unsettling ways.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the nearly $6 million lawsuit was filed Monday, and it claims the health care company did not do enough to stop 39-year-old Alex Woolner.

Woolner was convicted of sexually abusing women last year, and he was sentenced to more than two years in prison earlier this year.

The plaintiffs in the suit were not among the women whose cases resulted in Woolner’s conviction.

Kaiser Permanente spokesman Mike Foley says the company has zero tolerance for improper behavior, and it’s dedicated to ensuring safety.