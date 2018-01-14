CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s annual celebration of wine is focusing on women in the industry this year.
Wine tastings, dinners and talks highlight the event from Jan. 22-28, including a “Cellar Notes: Women in Wine” seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester.
Featured speakers will include Gina Gallo, third generation winegrower with E. & J. Gallo Winery; Laura Catena, a fourth generation Argentine vintner with Bodega Catena Zapata and her own Luca Winery in Mendoza, Argentina; Cristina Mariani-May, CEO of Banfi Vintners in Tuscany; and Cynthia Lohr, co-owner of J. Lohr Vineyards in California.
Each will talk about her own journey and the critical role women have played in the wine industry, while sharing some of their wines.
___
Online:
www.NHWineWeek.com.