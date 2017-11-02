ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Women who support calls for a constitutional convention in New York state are using the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state to rally for their cause.

A coalition of women involved in politics and advocacy say they will gather Monday at New York City Hall to encourage voters to say yes to a convention.

New Yorkers will decide on Tuesday whether to call a convention, where delegates would consider changes to the state’s main political document.

The League of Women Voters is a key supporter of a convention, arguing that voters have an opportunity to address fundamental flaws in state government — including Albany’s tradition of back-room negotiations that often cuts female leaders out of the process.