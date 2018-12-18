WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two women seen on social media video helping three children smoke marijuana in North Carolina have now been sentenced to jail time.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that 18-year-old Candice Little was found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile on Monday. With time served and a partially suspended sentence, she’ll serve one day in jail.
Last month, 21-year-old Michaela Pearson pleaded guilty to the same charges, and was sentenced to serve less than a year in jail.
The pair were originally charged with felonies, but prosecutors reduced the charges because there wasn’t evidence their babysitting charges were seriously injured from smoking the marijuana.
Winston-Salem police say they got calls from as far as Louisiana regarding the video posted to Facebook.
