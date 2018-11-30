SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Five women claim they were sexually harassed by a male employee of a hospital in Dallas, Oregon, and management did nothing to stop the behavior.

The Statesman Journal reports some of the women said in complaints filed with the state Bureau of Labor and Industries earlier this year that they faced retaliation after reporting the harassment at Salem Health’s West Valley Hospital.

The allegations against the man include touching female workers inappropriately, making sexual comments about women’s appearances, and describing his genitalia and sex life.

Salem Health’s chief human resources officer Laurie Barr says sexual harassment is not tolerated, and there is a process to investigate such complaints.

Hospital officials would not say if the male worker was still employed.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com