DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman was critically injured when she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout.

The Dayton Daily News reports the woman was hurt Saturday evening while riding in a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shootings. She was taken in that car to an area hospital. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is undergoing surgery.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Police say the occupants of two other cars were shooting at one another.

