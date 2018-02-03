DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman was critically injured when she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout.
The Dayton Daily News reports the woman was hurt Saturday evening while riding in a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shootings. She was taken in that car to an area hospital. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is undergoing surgery.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Police say the occupants of two other cars were shooting at one another.
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com