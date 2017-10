PECK, Kan. (AP) — The death of a woman whose body was found near train tracks in south-central Kansas is being investigated as suspicious.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies who responded Monday morning noticed trauma on the woman’s body. It was found next to a road and near the train tracks. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area from around 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday to come forward.