WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a woman whose three sons were killed in a Pennsylvania house fire has been charged with a third homicide count.
Preston Bonnett, of Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-ba-ree), is accused of setting the fire at the home in Laflin last week that killed the three brothers. Bonnett has denied the charges and insisted he’s innocent.
Bonnett was charged Wednesday in the death of 7-year-old Ezekiel Major after the boy died over the weekend at a hospital.
His two older brothers, 16-year-old Erik Dupree and 12-year-old Devon Major died of smoke inhalation in the Oct. 25 fire.
Bonnett was arraigned Monday on two counts of criminal homicide and three counts of arson.
Bonnett briefly lived at the home before the boys’ mother kicked him out.
Police identified Bonnett from surveillance cameras the mom installed after their breakup.