KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have classified the death of a woman found in the back of a U-Haul moving truck as suspicious.
The Kansas City Star reports that Sgt. Kari Thompson says the classification was made, although there were no signs of force. Thompson says authorities were alerted Wednesday afternoon when someone found the woman.
Kansas City fire officials responded and performed life-saving techniques. The woman was later declared dead at the scene. Police say the U-Haul had Arizona plates.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com