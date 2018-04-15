MAYS LANDING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in New Jersey as an apparent homicide.
The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office says the body was reported behind a building in Atlantic City just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police arrived and found 56-year-ld Vernell Vance dead with “significant blunt force head trauma.”
An autopsy is planned Monday. City police and the county prosecutor’s major crimes unit are investigating.
