PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Search and rescue crews looking for a missing 55-year-old Gresham woman have discovered the body of a woman near Mount Hood.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the identity of the woman found is pending confirmation from the state medical examiner’s office.

Clackamas County deputies and other searchers were in the area looking for avid hiker Diana Bober, who hadn’t been seen by her family since Aug. 29.

The woman’s body was found several miles away from the Zigzag Ranger Station, about 17 miles east of Sandy. Sgt. Brian Jensen says Bober’s car was found at that ranger station on Sunday.

Bober often hiked in the Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge area and relatives suspected something may have happened to her while she was hiking.

