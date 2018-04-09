WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a dumpster outside a Wichita liquor store.
Officer Charley Davidson says a customer found the woman’s body Sunday evening near The Cave liquor store.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. Davidson says the woman, who has not been identified, suffered blunt force trauma injuries.
She was in her late 30s or early 40s.
