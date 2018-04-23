Share story

By
The Associated Press

LISBON, Maine (AP) — Police say a woman’s body has been found in a small Maine pond.

Authorities say the body was discovered around 6 p.m. Sunday on a private property in Lisbon.

The woman has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of the town, but her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan says investigators believe the woman drowned.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine her official cause of death.

The Associated Press