LISBON, Maine (AP) — Police say a woman’s body has been found in a small Maine pond.
Authorities say the body was discovered around 6 p.m. Sunday on a private property in Lisbon.
The woman has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of the town, but her name is being withheld pending family notification.
Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan says investigators believe the woman drowned.
An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine her official cause of death.