READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren’t saying precisely how she died.
The body of 23-year-old Madison Walb was found Sunday.
The Berks County coroner ruled her death a homicide Monday, but didn’t release a cause of death because some toxicology tests are pending. Authorities released her name Tuesday.
Berks County detectives were continuing to investigate Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH