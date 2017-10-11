READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren’t saying precisely how she died.

The body of 23-year-old Madison Walb was found Sunday.

The Berks County coroner ruled her death a homicide Monday, but didn’t release a cause of death because some toxicology tests are pending. Authorities released her name Tuesday.

Berks County detectives were continuing to investigate Wednesday.