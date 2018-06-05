GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a woman’s body from the Missouri River in northern Montana.

Cascade County sheriff’s officials say NorthWestern Energy employees found the body at Ryan Dam about 10 miles (16 kilometers) downstream from Great Falls on Monday. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it’s unclear if the body is that of a woman who disappeared near Black Eagle in April.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Brittney Roberts was seen in the water near Black Eagle Dam on April 23 and is presumed to have drowned. Black Eagle Dam is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) downstream from Great Falls.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com