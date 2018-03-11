GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say a woman’s body has been found in a Grand Rapids alley in an incident they call suspicious.
Grand Rapids police Lt. Pat Merrill says officers found the body around 8 a.m. Sunday.
He says investigators are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. It’s not clear whether or not there were any obvious signs of trauma to the body.
Merrill said the name of the woman would not be released until family has been notified.
