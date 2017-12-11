Share story

By
The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman whose body was discovered over the weekend was likely killed days earlier in a hit-and-run crash.

Sheriff’s deputies in Stark County say the body of 44-year-old Kimberly Thompson, of Plain Township, was discovered alongside a road Sunday morning. They believe she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Thompson had been reported missing on Friday.

Police continue to investigate.

