CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman whose body was discovered over the weekend was likely killed days earlier in a hit-and-run crash.
Sheriff’s deputies in Stark County say the body of 44-year-old Kimberly Thompson, of Plain Township, was discovered alongside a road Sunday morning. They believe she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
Thompson had been reported missing on Friday.
Police continue to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground