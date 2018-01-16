WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say the body of a Northern California woman reported missing a day after her sister was killed in a car crash has been found and her ex-boyfriend is a suspect in her killing.
The body of 21-year-old Karen Garcia was found Sunday in her car in a store’s parking lot. Police say her ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia, became a suspect after investigators found blood evidence at the Williams apartment they shared before breaking up and in his car.
Karen Garcia’s 19-year-old sister Jessica was one of six people killed Jan. 7 when their vehicle was struck by a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 5.
Karen went missing the following day. Her friends and family initially thought she wanted to get away to grieve her sister’s death.
