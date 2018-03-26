BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Fire Department says an 81-year-old woman has died after she and another person were pulled from a burning home.

Spokeswoman Blair Skinner tells The Baltimore Sun that firefighters responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from a two-story rowhouse in the Woodbrook neighborhood at about 11:53 p.m. Saturday.

The department said in a Sunday news release that firefighters found the two adults on the first floor by the front door. They were taken to a hospital, and the woman was pronounced dead there.

Fire officials say the other adult, a 55-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Skinner says the blaze also spread to two neighboring homes. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com