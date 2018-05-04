BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a young boy at a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that Belle Plaine police were called to the crossing around 5 a.m. Friday for a train-pedestrian accident.
Arriving officers found the bodies of a woman believed to be in her mid-30s and a boy believed to be about 8. Police say the names of the two will not be released until they have been positively identified and their family members notified.
Police say Union Pacific Railroad is cooperating with the investigation.
No other details about the deaths have yet been released.