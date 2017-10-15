NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided that a woman will not face the death penalty if she is convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother near Philadelphia.

Twenty-two-year-old Elena House-Hay is charged in the July 21 death of 54-year-old Annette House in Limerick Township.

The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that Montgomery County prosecutors announced the decision at the defendant’s formal arraignment last week.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin McKenna called the slaying “brutal” but said it lacked aggravating circumstances required for capital punishment.

Authorities allege that she acknowledged that the two had fought earlier over her mental health treatment, and she sent a friend a message saying “Haha, I hate my family.”

Trial is scheduled Jan. 29 on charges of first- and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing instruments of crime.