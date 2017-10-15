NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided that a woman will not face the death penalty if she is convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother near Philadelphia.
Twenty-two-year-old Elena House-Hay is charged in the July 21 death of 54-year-old Annette House in Limerick Township.
The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that Montgomery County prosecutors announced the decision at the defendant’s formal arraignment last week.
Assistant District Attorney Benjamin McKenna called the slaying “brutal” but said it lacked aggravating circumstances required for capital punishment.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Authorities allege that she acknowledged that the two had fought earlier over her mental health treatment, and she sent a friend a message saying “Haha, I hate my family.”
Trial is scheduled Jan. 29 on charges of first- and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing instruments of crime.